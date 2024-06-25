Man charged with harassment after spotted following young girls: police

A man is in custody following complaints that he was spotted following a school girl riding a bike.

According to police, he was spotted driving a red Mitsubishi SUV in the area of Southcrest Drive and Base Line Road West on the afternoon of June 16.

The following week, on the evening of June 20, a man matching the suspect’s description, in the same vehicle was spotted watching a young girl riding a scooter, in the area of Andover Drive and Viscount Road.

On June 21, 48-year-old Johannes Wilhelmus Laning was arrested, and charged with two counts of harassment, and breaching probation.

Investigators believe that there may be other victims. If you have any information, please contact London Police Services.