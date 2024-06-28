LONDON
London

    • Boler Mountain receives prestigious award for voluntarism

    (L-R) Ernie Hardeman, MPP Oxford, Terence Kernaghan, MPP London North Centre, Kristi Ferguson, Boler Mountain board President, Bill Coxhead, Boler Mountain board member, Joel Dodd, Boler Mountain board member, Gary Curtis, Boler Mountain board member. (Source: Submitted) (L-R) Ernie Hardeman, MPP Oxford, Terence Kernaghan, MPP London North Centre, Kristi Ferguson, Boler Mountain board President, Bill Coxhead, Boler Mountain board member, Joel Dodd, Boler Mountain board member, Gary Curtis, Boler Mountain board member. (Source: Submitted)
    Share

    Boler Mountain has been honoured with the 2024 June Callwood Outstanding Achievement Award for Voluntarism by the Ontario government.

    The award celebrates contributions of volunteers and organizations that have significantly impacted their communities.

    Boler Mountain is a non-profit organization and is a year-round outdoor recreation destination in London, Ont.

    A statement released Thursday explained that, “The June Callwood award recognizes Boler’s vibrant group of volunteers who are essential in providing enjoyable outdoor activities such as skiing, boarding, biking, hiking, and other activities which enhance healthy lifestyles including yoga and treetop adventures.”

    "Thanks to the management skills of generations of volunteers, Boler Mountain has become a thriving organization that enhances life for many in the London community and across southwestern Ontario," said Chris Saunders, program lead at the Ontario Honours and Awards Secretariat and Master of Ceremonies for the award ceremony.

    It was held on June 26, 2024 at the Hellenic Community Centre.

    “We will certainly be celebrating this honour with our entire community,” said Greg Strauss, a member of the Boler management team. “We are humbled to be recognized and associated with the incredible values of June Callwood.”

    This award is named after June Callwood, a Canadian journalist, author, and social activist.

    The award honors those who “embody her passion for social justice and dedication to volunteerism,” and is given to up to 20 individuals and/or organizations across Ontario annually. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Ontario MPP removed from PC caucus over 'serious lapses in judgment'

    Premier Doug Ford has removed a member of his caucus due to what he’s describing as 'serious lapses in judgment.' In a statement released Friday morning, the premier’s office said MPP Goldie Ghamari had been removed from the Progressive Conservative caucus 'effective immediately.'

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News