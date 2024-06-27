London native walks home with Dream Lottery prize

A London native was dreaming big when he bought a ticket for the Dream Lottery, with a grand prize win of a fully furnished home in London, a condo in Port Stanley plus $250,000 cash.

Born and raised in London, Michael Dennan threw his lucky horseshoe in the ring and walked away with the grand prize - now a resident of Kingston, perhaps his brand new home in London will bring him back.

Another local was also a big winner, Andrew Hughes went home with the 50/50 prize, of $566,000.

Proceeds from the dream lottery will support hospitals in London.