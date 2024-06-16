On the bright side with Julie Atchison

LONDON
    To brighten your week with good news, CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison is showing us the sunny side of things.

    Here's a look at the good news stories from the past week.

    Nearly 500 volunteers took part in United Way's 23rd Annual Day of Caring.

    Wortley Village on the Green hosted the East London Lions community classic car show and BBQ.

    London’s outdoor pools are opening for the season.

