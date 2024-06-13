Nearly 500 volunteers take part in United Way's 23rd Annual Day of Caring
Nearly 500 volunteers from across the region came together Thursday for United Way’s Annual Day of Caring, an event that benefits the entire community.
“All of the organizations that we’re volunteering with today make a huge difference in the community and I’ve personally used some of them as well, so being able to give back and have them help other people in our community is so important,” said Megan Deslippe, LIBRO Credit Union investment specialist .
The one-day event sees people from 25 workplaces helping with an array of projects, spanning from cleaning to folding and sorting donations at the London Coffee House.
Rose Whalen, CMHA Thames Valley Team Lead of outreach programs, stresses the importance of the volunteer work, “Our staff are very stretched thin on what they can do, and so if it wasn’t for volunteers we wouldn’t be able to sort through donations and prepare basic needs and toiletries for the people that we serve.”
United Way says Day of Caring brings people together to give back by helping organizations across Elgin and Middlesex.
United Way Elgin Middlesex’s Day of Caring volunteers on June 13, 2024. (Reta Ismail/CTV News London)
“It equals to about $50,000 in sweat equity that volunteers are doing all in the course of one afternoon out in the region,” said Kelly Ziegner, president and CEO of United Way Elgin Middlesex.
Volunteers tackle projects that would otherwise not have the resources and that make a difference for the people these agencies serve.
“One of the things I reflect upon is going out to agencies and meeting people who use the services there, and they often talk about those agencies as being their home. I feel most comfortable here, this is my home, and we want to help them ensure that those spaces are welcoming,” explained Ziegner.
Aside from giving back, volunteers were able to see first-hand the work that United Way’s funded agencies do in the community.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Two potential tornadoes in Quebec, warning lifted for Ontario
Tornado warnings have been issued describing 'dangerous and potentially life-threatening' situations amid severe thunderstorms in Ontario and Quebec.
Trudeau contemplated stepping down while 'undefeated,' but is now all in
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau contemplated stepping down while 'undefeated' last year, but ultimately decided that he 'can't' walk away at a time when he thinks the stakes are higher than ever.
Ontario man can't collect lottery prize after he forgets where he bought ticket
An Ontario man who bought a lottery ticket was thrilled to find out he won, but collecting his winnings turned out to be a challenge.
'Pure luck': Alberta man makes 'Price is Right' history with Showcase bid
A Grande Prairie man guessed his way into The Price Is Right history with his showcase bid that was very nearly on the dot.
NDP's Jagmeet Singh says report shows 'a number of MPs' have helped foreign states
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says a recent spy watchdog report shows a 'number of MPs' have knowingly provided help to foreign governments, behaviour he calls unethical or even illegal.
WATCH Residents of town buried in mayflies turn to leafblowers to remove bodies
Residents of an Ohio town had an unusual spring cleaning task to do: remove swarms of dead mayflies.
‘My dogs were never trained to harm nobody’: Dog owner speaks out after court rules dogs euthanized in fatal senior death
An emotional Denis Bagaric spoke to CTV News outside of court on Thursday after a judge ruled his two remaining dogs would be killed, after a two year court battle on their fate, for the role they played in the death of a Calgary senior in June 2022.
Canada's last Stanley Cup win: How the Montreal Canadiens scored decades of memories
Montreal Canadiens fans have a few words of advice for those in Edmonton now dreaming of lining a parade route and watching their Oilers hoist the Stanley Cup: enjoy the ride.
Manitoban 'in awe' after witnessing tornado touch down beside him
A low pressure system tracking in from Saskatchewan Wednesday night triggered a spurt of tornado warnings across southwestern Manitoba.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
'It was me': Video shows moment University of Waterloo attacker admits to triple stabbing
Disturbing evidence is being shared for the first time of the 2023 attack at the University of Waterloo, including audio of the triple stabbing and a surprising confession.
-
Police respond to fake call about shooting at Kitchener Market
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) responded to the Kitchener Market Thursday afternoon after receiving a weapon-related call.
-
CTV News Kitchener’s Spencer Turcotte to receive RNAO media award
The Registered Nurses’ Association of Ontario (RNAO) has announced the recipients of this year’s Media Awards competition and CTV Kitchener’s Spencer Turcotte is one of the winners.
Windsor
-
Parental abduction alert in Windsor
The Windsor Police Service has issued a parental abduction alert.
-
'It's a scam': Windsor's parking enforcement warns of parking ticket text message scam
The City of Windsor is warning residents about a text message scam that tells people to pay their overdue parking tickets.
-
Tourism coming back strong post-COVID, TWEPI reports
Tourism in the Windsor-Essex area has shown significant recovery since the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island (TWEPI) leadership.
Barrie
-
WEATHER ALERT
WEATHER ALERT Tornado watch issued for parts of Simcoe County and Muskoka
Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch for parts of Simcoe County, Muskoka and Dufferin County.
-
Barrie man, 39, killed in motorcycle crash
Emergency crews attended the scene of the deadly crash involving a motorcycle on Ferndale Drive North shortly after 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
-
$20 million reconstruction on Bayview Drive in Barrie set to begin
The phrase short-term pain for long-term gain couldn't be more accurate regarding road construction across the City of Barrie, including a $20 million road construction project in the south end that will ramp up next week.
Northern Ontario
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Two potential tornadoes in Quebec, warning lifted for Ontario
Tornado warnings have been issued describing 'dangerous and potentially life-threatening' situations amid severe thunderstorms in Ontario and Quebec.
-
Ontario man can't collect lottery prize after he forgets where he bought ticket
An Ontario man who bought a lottery ticket was thrilled to find out he won, but collecting his winnings turned out to be a challenge.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Timmins area under tornado warning
Environment Canada issued a tornado warning for the Timmins area Thursday afternoon as a severe thunderstorm approaches.
Ottawa
-
Severe weather alerts, including tornado watches, in effect across eastern Ontario
A tornado watch has been issued by Environment Canada for the Ottawa Valley and some parts Quebec.
-
Ottawa police investigating homicide on Woodroffe Avenue
Ottawa police say a person's death in west Ottawa has been deemed a homicide.
-
O-Train east extension won't be ready until after May 2025: Amilcar
The head of OC Transpo says the extension of the Confederation Line LRT to the east end will not be ready next spring.
Toronto
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING 'All the conditions are aligned:' Tornado watch in effect for several areas surrounding Toronto
A tornado watch is in effect for several areas surrounding Toronto. Environment Canada issued the alert Thursday morning, warning of wind gusts with speeds of up to 110 km/h.
-
Man charged after 90-year-old grandfather killed in assault and stabbing at Etobicoke home
A man has been charged with murder in the death of his 90-year-old grandfather at a home in Etobicoke last April.
-
One of 15-year-old boys charged in stabbing on TTC bus had concealed knife: police
A 15-year-old boy involved in a stabbing on a TTC bus in Etobicoke on Wednesday was allegedly carrying a knife, Toronto police say.
Montreal
-
Quebec reaches tentative deal with family doctors
An agreement has finally been reached between Quebec and family doctors on the primary care access window, the Guichet d'acces a la premiere ligne (GAP).
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Tornado alerts issued for multiple regions of Quebec
There are tornado warnings in two areas of Quebec, while watches remain in several regions across the province.
-
Man runs over wife, 80, twice in Montreal hospital parking lot
An 80-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was run over twice by the car being driven by her husband in a Montreal hospital parking lot.
Atlantic
-
Dartmouth man charged with first-degree murder in connection with North Preston shooting: N.S. RCMP
A 26-year-old Dartmouth, N.S., man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a shooting in North Preston, N.S.
-
Weather front approaches the Maritimes with rain and showers Friday into Saturday
Hit-and-miss rain totals were reported across the Maritimes on Wednesday, the result of the scattered coverage of showers and thunderstorms.
-
Track conditions to make VIA Rail’s Halifax to Montreal journey even longer
VIA Rail says the schedule for its route between Halifax and Montreal is about to become longer due to track conditions and speed limitations in New Brunswick.
Winnipeg
-
RCMP 'won't be able to talk to' bus driver in deadly Carberry crash
As the first anniversary of the Carberry crash approaches, Manitoba RCMP provided an update on the investigation and how the first responders are doing a year later.
-
Manitoban 'in awe' after witnessing tornado touch down beside him
A low pressure system tracking in from Saskatchewan Wednesday night triggered a spurt of tornado warnings across southwestern Manitoba.
-
Family of victim of admitted serial killer reflects on plan to search landfill
Donna Bartlett says she was overcome with emotion when standing earlier this week at the landfill where her granddaughter's remains were dumped more than two years ago. It was Bartlett's second time to the site where Marcedes Myran’s remains are believed to be, and the first time she says she felt hopeful.
Calgary
-
‘My dogs were never trained to harm nobody’: Dog owner speaks out after court rules dogs euthanized in fatal senior death
An emotional Denis Bagaric spoke to CTV News outside of court on Thursday after a judge ruled his two remaining dogs would be killed, after a two year court battle on their fate, for the role they played in the death of a Calgary senior in June 2022.
-
Petition launched calling for water-shortage compensation in Bowness
A Bowness resident has created a petition calling for financial compensation for those most impacted by the city’s water shortage.
-
Family of Colton Crowshoe grows frustrated over Alberta justice system delays
The family of murder victim Colton Crowshoe is growing increasingly frustrated with delays in the case.
Edmonton
-
'Pure luck': Alberta man makes 'Price is Right' history with Showcase bid
A Grande Prairie man guessed his way into The Price Is Right history with his showcase bid that was very nearly on the dot.
-
Panthers' Barkov to play in Game 3 while Oilers still have lineup questions
Aleksander Barkov is good to go for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final. The Oilers, meanwhile, have a couple of injury question marks heading into the crucial tilt at Rogers Place
-
1 wanted in connection with $900K Edmonton drug bust
More than $900,000 worth of illegal drugs have been removed from Edmonton streets, police say.
Vancouver
-
Woman in sex trade violently assaulted on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside: police
A woman who works in the sex trade was violently, sexually assaulted by a man who picked her up in his car on the Downtown Eastside earlier this week, according to authorities, who say the suspect is still at-large.
-
Border officials say B.C. man facing multiple charges after discovery at Vancouver airport
Canadian border officials say a British Columbia man is facing a raft of drug-trafficking and weapons charges after the discovery of three illegal firearm suppressors at the Vancouver International Airport.
-
2 stray dogs that 'appear frightening' lead to closure of Metro Vancouver trails
Select trails in a Metro Vancouver park are temporarily closed as a team tries to capture two stray dogs.