LONDON, ONT. -- Norfolk OPP is reminding the public about scams taking place over Facebook.

On Wednesday morning, a Norfolk County resident received a notification through their Facebook account suggesting they won a prize worth $250,000.

As a part of the scam, the notification stated identification was needed in order to claim the prize, as well as the purchase of Google Play cards.

Upon purchasing about $900 worth of cards and providing the the pin numbers to the scammer, the victim realized they were scammed and contacted police.

This scam revolves around an individual who receives a message that appears to have been sent by a distant relative or family friend.

Mass e-mail messages are sent claiming they saw the individuals name on a list as a prize winner in a lottery or sweepstakes, but must pay a fee up front. In turn, no winnings are received.

OPP state individuals should never send money in return for a prize, lottery, or sweepstakes. Never accept a friend request or engage in chats in response to a message from an unknown individual.

Changing all privacy settings to 'friends only' will allow those who you know and trust to view your Facebook page.

Always confirm messages from 'friends' or 'family' by telephone prior to responding.

Report any suspicious messages to Facebook Security.