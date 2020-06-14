LONDON, ONT. -- The London Police Service is warning the public to be cautious when giving money to strangers.

An active scan in London involves individuals who are asked to help pay for a ride out of the city after having trouble with their vehicle.

Police warn the public of a wide range of active frauds in London. including:

credit card

immigration

emergency/grandparent

phishing

romance

ransomware

identity theft

Tap & Go card

For more information, visit the London Police website or call the London Police Fraud Intake line at 519.661.5515 Ext. 5257 if you have been a target or suspect you have been defrauded by someone.