Police warn Londoners to be cautious after reports of scams involving 'vehicle trouble'
Published Sunday, June 14, 2020 1:07PM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- The London Police Service is warning the public to be cautious when giving money to strangers.
An active scan in London involves individuals who are asked to help pay for a ride out of the city after having trouble with their vehicle.
Police warn the public of a wide range of active frauds in London. including:
- credit card
- immigration
- emergency/grandparent
- phishing
- romance
- ransomware
- identity theft
- Tap & Go card
For more information, visit the London Police website or call the London Police Fraud Intake line at 519.661.5515 Ext. 5257 if you have been a target or suspect you have been defrauded by someone.