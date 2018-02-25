

CTV London





After a day of searching in east London near the Thames River, police located a body.

Police would not confirm if it was that of a missing woman they had been searching for.

Police were stationed in the area of Gore Road and Hamilton Road throughout the day and were canvassing the area where 52-year-old Karyn Walters was last seen Friday night about 10 p.m.

About 6:30 p.m. Sunday, a body was pulled from Pottersburg Creek.

An ATV and drone were employed in the search.