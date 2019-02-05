

A woman in Norfolk County had her wedding ring of 65 years stolen right off of her while out for a walk in Simcoe.

Police say the elderly woman was walking down Robinson Street with her walker Saturday afternoon when two women in the black car stopped and approached her.

The two women took her wedding ring, a bracelet worth $2600, and a necklace off of her before fleeing.

The vehicle was described as an older modeled black coloured vehicle with a male driver.

The first female suspect is described as approximately five-feet tall with a darker skin complexion. The second female suspect is described as a dark skinned female.

The wedding band is described as 65-years-old and is a wide yellow gold wedding band with diamond chips, embedded on the outer edge of the ring and circling the entire ring.

The bracelet is described as a an emerald diamond yellow gold wrist bracelet with emerald and diamond squares encircling the entire wrist intermittently changing emerald diamond valued at approximately $2,200.

The necklace is described as a wide yellow gold heart shaped necklace, with diamond chips on the outline of a gold heart valued at approximately $700.

Police are continuing to investigate and are seeking the public's assistance with this investigation. If anyone has any information or can identify the vehicle and individuals involved, they are being asked to contact the OPP immediately.