Provincial police have released the name of the woman killed in one of two fatal collisions in Elgin County Thursday morning.

Del Daley, 37, of Sarnia was killed when her sedan crashed with a school bus on Highbury Road south of London.

The driver of the bus was not injured and there were no students on the bus at the time.

Police say the cause of the collision remains under investigation.

The crash was one of two fatal collisions in Elgin county Thursday morning. Shortly after the Highbury collision occurred a man was killed in a head on collision near Aylmer.