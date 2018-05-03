

CTV London





One person has died after a collision between a sedan and a school bus south of London.

Elgin County OPP responded to a report of an empty school bus and a sedan colliding on Highbury Road around 7:15 a.m.

Police say the driver of the sedan is deceased as a result of the collision.

St. Thomas Elgin Paramedics attended the scene and assessed the bus driver. No one was transported to hospital. Central Elgin fire also attended the scene.

The OPP's technical collision investigators are on route to the scene of this collision.

Police say next of kin notification is currently underway and the deceased will not be identified at this time.

The roadway will remain closed at Glanworth Drive and Ferguson Line in order to complete the investigation of the collision scene.

Anyone in the area at the time that has not spoken to police is asked to contact the Elgin County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.