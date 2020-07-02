LONDON, ONT. -- OPP reminds motorists not to veer for wildlife after officers responded to a collision on Thursday.

At approximately 6:29 a.m., police responded to a single vehicle collision at Pinehurst Road in the County of Brant.

The motorist, who was travelling on Pinehurst Road, swerved to miss a chipmunk on the road. The vehicle ended up in a ditch, colliding with a fence.

"If you suddenly have an animal in your path, we encourage drivers to stay in control, reduce as much speed as possible, and whatever you do, steer straight. Don't veer for wildlife. By changing your direction quickly, you increase the risk of losing control, running off the roadway and rolling your vehicle. This increases the likelihood of sustaining greater damage to your vehicle and serious injury," said Constable Ed Sanchuk, County of Brant OPP.

To ensure safe travels, the OPP reminds drivers to remember the following when it comes to wildlife:

Where you see one animal, expect to see more

Day or night, wildlife can cross roadways

Look out for glowing eyes at night

Don't veer. Steer straight and stay in control

Remove all distractions when driving

Wearing seatbelts can prevent unnecessary injury and possibly death

"We are committed to educating all drivers in the County of Brant and surrounding areas. Although at times it may seem that deer or wildlife come out of nowhere, with a little knowledge and improved driving skill, there are many things drivers can do to prevent vehicle collisions involving animals," said Inspector Lisa Anderson, Detachment Commander, County of Brant OPP.

The driver did not suffer any injuries.