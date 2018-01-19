Featured
Cyclist in critical condition after collision with vehicle
London police file photo. (CTV London)
CTV London
Published Friday, January 19, 2018 7:24AM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 19, 2018 9:39AM EST
A cyclist is in hospital in critical condition after a collision with a vehicle.
London Police closed a portion of Hamilton Road late Thursday after the crash.
A section of Hamilton Road was closed near Gore Road while police conducted an investigation.
There has been no word on charges. The investigation is ongoing.