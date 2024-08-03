CTV News London's top stories from this week
- Stratford shooting leaves 2 dead, 2 others in hospital
- Arrest made in ongoing St. Thomas homicide investigation
- Alleged driver in Norfolk hit and run opts to take chances in court
- Fire outside Tillsonburg, Ont.
- Western getting two new student residences
- Jagmeet Singh makes stop in London
- Smells coming from a compost processing facility have London residents in raising concerns
- Hospice of Elgin benefiting from sunflowers
- Ontario Summer Games in London
- Ribfest begins in London
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Video shows suspects ramming gate at Bridle Path home in broad daylight, stealing Bentley
A family in Toronto’s Bridle Path neighbourhood said their home was targeted by intruders for the second time in two years after suspects were captured on video crashing into a metal gate and stealing a luxury car from the property earlier this week.
Father of Algerian boxer Khelif says he is honoured by his daughter
The father of Imane Khelif, the Algerian boxer at the centre of an Olympic row over whether athletes with Differences of Sexual Development (DSD) should compete as women, said she had honoured his family, calling attacks against her immoral.
Some activists step up criticism of Shapiro and Kelly as Harris closes in on naming a running mate
Democrats have unified with remarkable speed behind U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris as she has taken over the top of the party's ticket heading into the November presidential election.
Think you have a 'summer cold'? There's a good chance it's COVID-19, doctors say
Since COVID-19 is still relatively new, we don't have the population immunity built up that we do for flu and RSV, which have been around for a long time, said Razak, who is also an internal medicine specialist at St. Michael's Hospital.
Jury reaches split verdict in baby abandonment case involving Dennis Eckersley's daughter
A jury reached a split verdict on Friday in a case involving a mother charged with abandoning a newborn child in the woods in subfreezing temperatures.
A critical system of Atlantic Ocean currents could collapse as early as the 2030s, new research suggests
A vital system of Atlantic Ocean currents that influences weather across the world could collapse as soon as the late 2030s, scientists have suggested in a new study — a planetary-scale disaster that would transform weather and climate.
Cut your risk of dementia by 20% with this dietary change
Dementia risk rose by 14 per cent when people ate about one ounce of processed red meat a day — the equivalent of slightly less than two three-ounce servings a week — compared with people who only ate about three servings a month, a preliminary new study found.
'It's still in our control:' Canada still alive in Olympic women's basketball
The world No. 5 Canadians can clinch second in their group if they beat Nigeria by 10 or more points on Sunday and France beats Australia later that day. A second-place result guarantees a spot in the knockout round.
Mother blasts MPs on House committee for 'disgusting' treatment of her daughter
The mother of a witness who stormed out of a House of Commons committee in tears is berating Liberals, NDP and Conservative members for a 'disgusting' partisan display in a letter she plans to share with MPs.
