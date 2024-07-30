Sunflowers beam to support Hospice of Elgin

Sunflowers are beaming for a new charitable cause in Elgin County.

Two and a half acres will assist the new Hospice of Elgin. It's the fourth year the flower has assisted a charitable cause.

"They just got started. They've been good for a week and a half. Two weeks, maybe,” shared Jay Curtis, the founder of the effort.

Curtis began the sunflower patch to give back following a battle with cancer.

With the help of his neighbour, Mike Bechard, he has raised funds for hospital programs in London and St. Thomas — now, it is Hospice of Elgin's turn.

"It's dawning on us what the need is said Curtis, "There's a lot of sad situations and this is a great way to help that," he said, pointing to the flowers.

Meantime, construction on Hospice of Elgin continues.

Operational next summer, the 17,000 sq. ft. facility will feature 10 suites and support programs for residents and their families.

Of the $17 million need to operate the facility, 80 per cent has already been raised.

The solid response is a reflection of the need for a hospice in Elgin County.

Charlotte Smith, Hospice of Elgin, as seen on July 30, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)"Absolutely. This is actually, southwestern Ontario's last region to get a hospice. So the need is huge in this area," explained Charlotte Smith, of Hospice of Elgin.

Bechard knows the need better than most. As he looks over his sunflowers, he prepares for his next shift as a personal support worker. His job brings him close to those nearing the end of their lives.

Bechard is pleased his efforts may help future clients benefit from hospice care.

"A lot more personal care there. Plus, having the families with you 24-7, and having it where they can stay with you too, so that is, well that's awesome," said Bechard.

The opening of the new hospice should coincide with the 2025 sunflower crop.

Hospice staff are open to the idea of a small patch on site.

Curtis believes sunflowers give people a chance to reflect on lives well lived.

"Yeah, it's a perfect tool to reflect with the sunflower. And you see it in people. You can sense that they're going through things, yes."

"There absolutely is a tie there," agreed Smith. "And you know, the connection to nature is so very important. And that's why we have anchored our hospice in the woods surrounded by nature."

Anybody is welcome to visit the sunflowers and leave an electronic or cash donation. The site on Mapleton Line is open daily.