LONDON
London

    • CTV News London’s top stories from this week

    Share

    In case you missed it, CTV News London has compiled all the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.

    You can also read about each story by following the links below.

    Parents accused in child sexual abuse trial found guilty on 30 charges.

    Woodstock man slain in Toronto mass shooting.

    Thousands come out for a vigil on the third anniversary of the Afzaal family terror attack.

    City councillor cites ‘property standards’ as crews dismantle OEV homeless encampment.

    Landlord association threatens legal action over city’s proposed rules concerning ‘renovictions.’

    Owners of Sarnia plant say they need more time to comply with federal orders over benzene leak.

    Volunteers take up the search for angler missing for four months, believed drowned.

    LHSC officials say they’ve reduced wait times for cancer surgeries by 50 per cent.

    Elgin-Middlesex-London MPP, Rob Flack, named new Minister of Farming, Agriculture and Agribusiness.

    Renowned Fowler Kennedy Sports Medicine Clinic opens new south London location.

    Plympton-Wyoming Museum unveils new exhibit, programming commemorating 80th anniversary of D-Day.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Former astronaut William Anders dies in plane crash off B.C. coast

    Retired Maj. Gen. William Anders, the former Apollo 8 astronaut who took the iconic 'Earthrise' photo showing the planet as a shadowed blue marble from space in 1968, was killed Friday when the plane he was piloting alone plummeted into the waters off the San Juan Islands in Washington state.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News