CTV News London’s top stories from this week

Parents accused in child sexual abuse trial found guilty on 30 charges.
Woodstock man slain in Toronto mass shooting.
Thousands come out for a vigil on the third anniversary of the Afzaal family terror attack.
City councillor cites ‘property standards’ as crews dismantle OEV homeless encampment.
Landlord association threatens legal action over city’s proposed rules concerning ‘renovictions.’
Owners of Sarnia plant say they need more time to comply with federal orders over benzene leak.
Volunteers take up the search for angler missing for four months, believed drowned.
LHSC officials say they’ve reduced wait times for cancer surgeries by 50 per cent.
Elgin-Middlesex-London MPP, Rob Flack, named new Minister of Farming, Agriculture and Agribusiness.
Renowned Fowler Kennedy Sports Medicine Clinic opens new south London location.
Plympton-Wyoming Museum unveils new exhibit, programming commemorating 80th anniversary of D-Day.
Israel rescues 4 hostages kidnapped in a Hamas attack on Oct. 7. At least 55 dead in Gaza strikes
The army said it rescued Noa Argamani,25, Almog Meir Jan 21, Andrey Kozlov 27, and Shlomi Ziv (40), in a complex special daytime operation in Nuseirat.
Ontario man considers selling house before mortgage payments rise $2,000, even after interest rate cut
An Ontario man says he’s still considering selling his house, despite this week’s interest rate cut, with his mortgage payments set to leap over $2,000 next month.
Optimism is just what the doctor ordered. But what if I’m already too negative?
Optimism in itself is hardly a cure-all, but numerous studies over the decades have demonstrated a link between a positive outlook and good health outcomes.
Blue Jay Davis Schneider deserve your all-star vote - just ask his sisters
Blue Jay Davis Schneider has some help with his all-star vote campaign: His two sisters.
Tessa Virtue and Morgan Rielly were ordered to stop painting their Toronto home. Here is why.
Decorated figure skater Tessa Virtue and Toronto Maple Leaf Morgan Rielly have hired a lobbyist as they seek permission to paint the exterior of their Rosedale heritage home, despite objections from city staff.
Rishi Sunak's D-Day departure is just the latest in a long line of gaffes in U.K. election campaigns
Campaign gaffes are regular features of British elections. Some have more impact than others.
McMaster pediatric surgery chief says deaths after tonsil surgery 'very rare'
The chief of pediatric surgery at McMaster Children's Hospital says the deaths following tonsil and adenoid surgeries at his hospital are 'tragic' and 'very rare.'
Canadian businessman Frank Stronach charged in sexual assault investigation
Canadian businessman Frank Stronach has been charged in connection with alleged sexual assaults that spanned over four decades, police west of Toronto announced on Friday.
Former astronaut William Anders dies in plane crash off B.C. coast
Retired Maj. Gen. William Anders, the former Apollo 8 astronaut who took the iconic 'Earthrise' photo showing the planet as a shadowed blue marble from space in 1968, was killed Friday when the plane he was piloting alone plummeted into the waters off the San Juan Islands in Washington state.
