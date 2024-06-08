CTV News London’s top stories from this week

In case you missed it, CTV News London has compiled all the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.

You can also read about each story by following the links below.

Parents accused in child sexual abuse trial found guilty on 30 charges.

Woodstock man slain in Toronto mass shooting.

Thousands come out for a vigil on the third anniversary of the Afzaal family terror attack.

City councillor cites ‘property standards’ as crews dismantle OEV homeless encampment.

Landlord association threatens legal action over city’s proposed rules concerning ‘renovictions.’

Owners of Sarnia plant say they need more time to comply with federal orders over benzene leak.

Volunteers take up the search for angler missing for four months, believed drowned.

LHSC officials say they’ve reduced wait times for cancer surgeries by 50 per cent.

Elgin-Middlesex-London MPP, Rob Flack, named new Minister of Farming, Agriculture and Agribusiness.

Renowned Fowler Kennedy Sports Medicine Clinic opens new south London location.

Plympton-Wyoming Museum unveils new exhibit, programming commemorating 80th anniversary of D-Day.