'We wouldn’t be living the life we are now': Local tribute to D-Day runs all month
Many area communities marked the 80th anniversary of D-Day with ceremonies and tributes.
But at least one effort will continue for weeks to come.
The Plympton-Wyoming Museum in Camlachie has been repurposed to mark the anniversary of Operation Overlord.
It is a passion project that has taken volunteers months to prepare.
Opening Saturday, it's hoped visitors will arrive with stories of valour.
“Such as my dad was at D-day. My dad was at this beach, or here, or my grandfather,” said museum President Gordon Mackenzie as he pointed at a map of the Normandy beach landing sites.
With under 10,000 residents, the size of Plympton-Wyoming is reflective of the price rural communities paid on D-Day and in the Second World War.
Local farms produced food for soldiers and young men for battle.
“If you didn’t have an immediate family member, you had a next-door neighbour,” said museum volunteer and local resident Bill Monroe. “We all knew someone up the street that became a casualty of this great conflict.”
The impact of D-Day is shown through connections with Sarnia and London, Ont. and via a unique map.
It overlays the D-Day beaches onto the shores of Lake Huron between Grand Bend and Sarnia.
The indoor displays also feature German military hardware captured by local soldiers.
Outside, expect historical vehicles and re-enactments.
Doors open Saturday at 10 a.m. at 6745 Camlachie Rd.
Cpl. Brent Poland of Camlachie was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2007. One exhibit room in a D-Day exhibit at the Plympton-Wyoming Musuem is named in his honour in an effort to tie area military generations together. (Source: Department of National Defence)
There will also be a tribute to a soldier the main display room is named after.
Cpl. Brent Poland was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2007.
The tie between the Canadian military generations of sacrifice is moving to Netty McEwen, the deputy mayor of Plympton-Wyoming.
“If it weren’t for those people on D-Day, and anybody who went into a war, we wouldn’t be living the life we are now. And I’m going to get emotional,” she said through tears. “But it’s very important.”
London Top Stories
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Doug Ford to shuffle cabinet on last day of legislative session
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadians more likely to prefer someone other than Trudeau lead Liberals in next election: Nanos
Canadians are three times more likely to prefer someone other than Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to lead the Liberals in the next election, a new Nanos Research survey for CTV News shows.
Ontario woman forced to pay $23K medical bill after heart attack abroad despite travel insurance
An Ontario woman who took a trip to the Cayman Islands in January was hospitalized after a heart attack and even though she had travel medical insurance, she was told she needed to pay the hospital bill herself.
Over 1.2 million rechargeable lights are under recall for fire hazards, following one reported death
More than 1.2 million rechargeable lights are under recall in Canada and the U.S. following a report of one consumer died as the result of a fire.
WATCH LIVE Calgary activates municipal emergency plan after water main break
The city of Calgary is under a mandatory water advisory where officials are telling all residents and businesses to strictly limit their water usage following a major water main break on Wednesday.
Man charged in murder of Ont. woman Elnaz Hajtamiri is headed to trial
The man accused in the murder and kidnapping of his former girlfriend, Elnaz Hajtamiri, is headed for trial.
Drake places $500K bet on Edmonton Oilers to win Stanley Cup Final
Canadian rap artist Drake placed a $500,000 bet on the Edmonton Oilers to win the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers.
Boeing's astronaut capsule arrives at the space station after thruster trouble
Boeing’s new capsule arrived at the International Space Station on Thursday, delayed by last-minute thruster trouble that almost derailed the docking for this first test flight with astronauts.
They were bombed 'night and day': 99-year-old vet recounts surviving Nazi assault
In the front row of a service in Moncton to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy, you’ll find 99-year-old George Ferguson.
MPs calling out hate while disparaging Israel criticism 'duplicitous': Muslim groups
Muslim groups say all political parties need to work harder to stamp out Islamophobia in Canada, and allow more space for people to criticize Israel without being painted as antisemitic.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Missing coyote decoys at Waterloo Park won’t be replaced
Plastic coyotes, set up around Waterloo Park to scare off geese, have now been missing for more than a month.
-
Debit cards stolen in Waterloo Region taxi scam
Four people have had their debit cards stolen in an ongoing taxi scam in Waterloo Region.
-
Dog finds new home after spending 276 days with KW Humane Society
Hazel the dog finally has her happy tale after spending almost 300 days at the Kitchener Waterloo Humane Society.
Windsor
-
Two men charged with first-degree murder related to woman’s death
Chatham-Kent police have charged two men with first-degree murder related to the death of a woman.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Doug Ford to shuffle cabinet on last day of legislative session
Ontario Premier Doug Ford will shuffle his cabinet Thursday afternoon on the last day of the legislative session before the fall, his office has confirmed.
-
New list of Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Windsor
Windsor police have updated the list of the worst intersections in the city for collisions.
Barrie
-
Barrie couple's truck stolen along with specialized wheels for 2-legged dog
A Barrie couple is reeling after their pickup truck was stolen from their home near Sherwood Court and Wismer Avenue while they slept. But the couple says losing their vehicle isn't what they're most bothered about; it's the loss of a special set of wheels that were in the back of the truck that really upsets them.
-
Woman allegedly violently assaulted, robbed in Orillia parking lot
Officers in Orillia quickly arrested two people following an allegedly violent robbery and a break-in.
-
Man charged in murder of Ont. woman Elnaz Hajtamiri is headed to trial
The man accused in the murder and kidnapping of his former girlfriend, Elnaz Hajtamiri, is headed for trial.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay shooting sparked by drunken parking lot fight, police say
A shooting in a school parking lot in North Bay early Wednesday morning was the result of an argument among a group of people getting drunk, police say.
-
Ontario woman forced to pay $23K medical bill after heart attack abroad despite travel insurance
An Ontario woman who took a trip to the Cayman Islands in January was hospitalized after a heart attack and even though she had travel medical insurance, she was told she needed to pay the hospital bill herself.
-
North Bay caterer guilty of 36 counts of violating COVID-era lockdown
A North Bay caterer who gained notoriety during the COVID-19 pandemic for refusing to follow public health directives has been found guilty of 36 offences.
Ottawa
-
Heavy rain causing flooding in Ottawa, including part of Highway 417
A heavy downpour of rain is causing isolated flooding in Ottawa, including part of Highway 417.
-
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH Ottawa could see 35-50 mm of rain today
Environment Canada is calling for Ottawa to receive 30 to 40 mm of rain today, with another 5 to 10 mm of rain tonight as a system moves through the region. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Ottawa.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Doug Ford to shuffle cabinet on last day of legislative session
Ontario Premier Doug Ford will shuffle his cabinet Thursday afternoon on the last day of the legislative session before the fall, his office has confirmed.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Doug Ford to shuffle cabinet on last day of legislative session
Ontario Premier Doug Ford will shuffle his cabinet Thursday afternoon on the last day of the legislative session before the fall, his office has confirmed.
-
'Impasse': Toronto transit union says 'major problem' in bargaining as midnight strike deadline looms
The union representing thousands of frontline TTC workers says it's deadlocked in negotiations with the city, with just hours left ahead of a midnight strike deadline.
-
Judge orders video game developer to freeze accounts belonging to Ontario's so-called 'Crypto King'
An Ontario judge has ordered the developer behind the popular video gaming platform Steam to freeze the accounts of Ontario’s so-called ‘Crypto King,’ to prevent him from trading or liquidating assets.
Montreal
-
Man sentenced to life in prison, no chance of parole for 13 years after Montreal teen's fatal stabbing
A 21-year-old man convicted in the 2021 stabbing death of 16-year-old Jannai Dopwell-Bailey outside a Montreal school must serve 13 years in prison before being eligible for parole.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Montreal area under severe thunderstorm watch ahead of Grand Prix weekend
The start of Grand Prix festivities could get off to a turbulent start as Montreal is under a severe thunderstorm watch for the afternoon and evening hours.
-
Defending-champion Alouettes eager to prove last season wasn't a one-hit wonder
The Montreal Alouettes will begin their Grey Cup defence on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, the team Montreal beat for the championship in dramatic fashion.
Atlantic
-
'We stuck with it until it was finished': 100-year-old N.B. veteran remembers D-Day beach landing
Eighty years ago, Russell Kaye was firing at German positions from a landing craft as he and countless other men surged towards Juno Beach.
-
Charges dismissed against pair accused of harassing N.S. medical officer during COVID
A Nova Scotia judge has dismissed charges against two people accused of harassing the province's chief medical officer during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the case had taken took long to reach the trial stage.
-
Nova Scotia bans cellphones for students in public schools
Nova Scotia is banning cellphone use during class time to keep students focused on learning and support teachers.
Winnipeg
-
61-year-old cyclist dead after hit-and-run: WPS
A 61-year-old cyclist has died after a hit-and-run on Wellington Crescent Thursday morning.
-
'It's difficult for everyone': CFIB asking for city to help businesses impacted during construction season
As construction season ramps up in Winnipeg, the Canadian Federation of Independent Business is calling on the city to provide support to those businesses that are impacted by the work and corresponding road closures.
-
$430K worth of illegal cannabis seized from Manitoba home: RCMP
Two people are facing multiple charges after Manitoba RCMP discovered an illegal cannabis store operating in Flin Flon.
Calgary
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Calgary activates municipal emergency plan after water main break
The city of Calgary is under a mandatory water advisory where officials are telling all residents and businesses to strictly limit their water usage following a major water main break on Wednesday.
-
Failure of 'grandfather of all water mains' to blame for Calgary water issues, councillor says
A Calgary city councillor says a water crisis affecting one community is "very serious" and is calling on the generosity of Calgarians to help their neighbours.
-
Here's how Calgary's water main break is affecting surrounding communities
A major water main break in northwest Calgary is forcing some communities surrounding the city to adapt.
Edmonton
-
Jail time for teen involved in extortion fires targeting Edmonton building community
One of the men charged in connection with a series of extortion-related crimes in Edmonton is going to jail.
-
Drake places $500K bet on Edmonton Oilers to win Stanley Cup Final
Canadian rap artist Drake placed a $500,000 bet on the Edmonton Oilers to win the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers.
-
Violent offender released in Edmonton: EPS
Edmonton police are warning residents about the release of a man they believe poses a threat to the community.
Vancouver
-
Driver in critical condition after 'unknown object' flew through windshield on Highway 1
A driver is in critical condition after a unknown object flew through their windshield while they were travelling along Highway 1 Thursday.
-
Italian Day on the Drive and other things to do in Metro Vancouver this weekend
The summer festival season has arrived in Metro Vancouver, with several street parties on tap this weekend, led by the venerable Italian Day on Commercial Drive.
-
Pool playing at B.C. pub leads to liquor licence suspension
A Vancouver restaurant has had its liquor licence suspended for three days after an inspector caught patrons playing pool, according to a decision from the regulator.