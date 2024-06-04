Jury returns with verdict at disturbing child sexual abuse case

After starting deliberations Thursday night, the jury at a disturbing case of child abuse has returned with its verdicts.

Charged with 37 counts, a mother and father, both in their 50s, have been found guilty of 30 charges related to the sexual and physical abuse of their own children.

Some of the charges the now estranged parents have been found guilty of include forcible confinement, sexual assault, incest, and invitation to touching.

The 10-week trial included nine weeks of testimony. The jury heard the children were force-fed hot sauce and soap, were confined to sheds, and were forced to engage in sexual acts with their parents. The jury also heard how the children were beaten, tied up, and made to eat dog food.

These incidents took place over a number of years between 2003 and 2020.

The victims and the accused cannot be identified due to a publication ban.

The father remains in custody while the mother has been released until the sentencing hearing.

Sentencing has been scheduled for Oct. 1, 2024.

— With files from CTV News London's Nick Paparella