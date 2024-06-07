Sports medicine leader expands to welcome active Londoners

A leading sports medicine facility in London has officially expanded.

The internationally renowned Fowler Kennedy clinic has opened a new location on Wonderland Road South near Wharncliffe.

Its goal is to provide rehabilitation services to a broader base of active people, including Evan Fischer.

Fischer is an amateur swimmer who recently moved to London from Kingston. He is living with a sports-related injury.

“There’s nothing like this in Kingston,” Fischer explained to CTV News London. “I feel like London has great sports rehab facilities, and I’m just lucky I moved here and have all this at my disposal.”

At his disposal is a vast rehabilitation gym, multiple exam rooms, a first-of-its-kind expanded retail store, and other services.

The new space adds to Fowler Kennedy’s original Western University location and Fanshawe College clinic.

Evan Fischer takes part in a physiotherapy session with Doug Freeman as Fowler Kennedy executive director Sarah Padfield looks on. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

“This clinic [Wonderland Road South] will allow us to almost increase by about a third.” states executive director Sarah Padfield. “So, we have the capacity for three primary care doctors every day. We have a capacity for four physiotherapists every day, and orthopedic surgery consults.”

And with more caregivers comes more access, by referral and by choice.

It is part of a shift away from a public perception that Fowler Kennedy is solely for elite athletes.

Celia Nichols had long shared that belief.

“I’m not an athlete at all!”

Nichols, who battles chronic discomfort caused by surgery scars, tells CTV News she was shocked to learn her pain could be managed at the new facility.

“I’m very happy here.”

While it is easier to get into Fowler Kennedy than ever before — most — care services remain dependent on private insurance.

But Padfield says new options are being looked at to serve a growing number of high school athletes seeking care.

Padfield says the ‘care’ message extends to any member of the general public struggling to stay active.

“If you’re even struggling to do something as basic as walk 30 minutes, we’d like to see you.”