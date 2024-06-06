Remembering 'Our London Family' on third anniversary

June 6 marks three years since four out of five members of a London, Ont. family were killed while out for a walk — deliberately struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Hyde Park Road and South Carriage Road.

Today, in commemoration of their memory, and to support the community in its journey to heal, members of the London Muslim community are hosting several events open to all members of the public.

A vigil will be held from 7:45 p.m. to 9 p.m. at South Carriage Road, west of Hyde Park Road.

The event will include community leaders, and special guests who will share words of encouragement and healing.

The southbound curb lane of Hyde park Road will be closed today from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

A livestream of the event will also be available on the CTV News Londno website.