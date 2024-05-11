CTV News London's top stories from this week

Here are the top stories for this week on CTV London:

Pro-Palestinian protest at Western University enters into its third day.

A proposal to open a homeless hub on Wellington Road is now “dead in the water” according to the property owner.

London councillors approve funding extension for Ark Aid Street Mission.

Sarnia councillor reacts in wake of police investigation at homeless encampment.

Fire at the former McCormick’s factory has neighbours worried.

Social service agency Safe Space calls out city councillor’s social media campaign

Just two years after a pay raise, city councillors are asking to for another compensation review.

Transportation Safety Board concludes investigation into cause of London, Ont. freight train fire.

London officials beg residents to sign up for emergency alerts.

London Mayor and his wife announce separation.

Mail service at a London townhouse complex has been suspended because of an off-leash dog.

Some operations at Imperial in Sarnia are moving to the U.S.

Construction begins on memorial park to commemorate 1959 arena collapse that killed seven hockey players in Listowel.

Finally, in honour of their 100th season, the London Majors unveiled a new look.