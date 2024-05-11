CTV News London's top stories from this week
Here are the top stories for this week on CTV London:
Pro-Palestinian protest at Western University enters into its third day.
A proposal to open a homeless hub on Wellington Road is now “dead in the water” according to the property owner.
London councillors approve funding extension for Ark Aid Street Mission.
Sarnia councillor reacts in wake of police investigation at homeless encampment.
Fire at the former McCormick’s factory has neighbours worried.
Social service agency Safe Space calls out city councillor’s social media campaign
Just two years after a pay raise, city councillors are asking to for another compensation review.
Transportation Safety Board concludes investigation into cause of London, Ont. freight train fire.
London officials beg residents to sign up for emergency alerts.
London Mayor and his wife announce separation.
Mail service at a London townhouse complex has been suspended because of an off-leash dog.
Some operations at Imperial in Sarnia are moving to the U.S.
Construction begins on memorial park to commemorate 1959 arena collapse that killed seven hockey players in Listowel.
Finally, in honour of their 100th season, the London Majors unveiled a new look.
Spectacular aurora light show to be seen across Canada Friday night
A rare and severe solar storm is expected to bring spectacular displays of the northern lights, also known as aurora borealis, across much of Canada and parts of the United States on Friday night.
Town of Fort Nelson, B.C., ordered to evacuate due to wildfire
The entire town of Fort Nelson, B.C., as well as the nearby Fort Nelson First Nation, has been ordered to evacuate due to an out-of-control wildfire.
Bouchard lifts Edmonton Oilers to 4-3 overtime win over Canucks in Game 2
Evan Bouchard scored 5:38 into overtime and the Edmonton Oilers bounced back for a 4-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Friday.
McGill University seeks emergency injunction to dismantle pro-Palestinian encampment
McGill University has filed a request for an injunction to have the pro-Palestinian encampment removed from its campus.
Which Canadian cities have the highest and lowest grocery prices?
Where you live plays a big factor in what you pay at the grocery store. And while it's no secret the same item may have a different price depending on the store, city or province, we wanted to see just how big the differences are, and why.
Swarm of 20,000 bees gather around woman’s car west of Toronto
A swarm of roughly 20,000 bees gathered around a woman’s car in the parking lot of Burlington Centre.
Video shows naked raccoon catching B.C. family by surprise
When Marvin Henschel spotted a strange and hairless creature wandering through a front lawn in B.C.'s Lower Mainland, he could barely believe his eyes.
Barron Trump declines to serve as an RNC delegate
Former U.S. President Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump, has declined to serve as a delegate at this summer’s Republican National Convention, according to a senior Trump campaign adviser and a statement from Melania Trump's office.
Out-of-control wildfire prompts evacuation alert for Fort McMurray, Saprae Creek Estates Friday night
An evacuation alert was issued for two Wood Buffalo communities Friday night, as crews battled an out-of-control wildfire near Fort McMurray.
Kitchener
'A total write-off': Kitchener resident asks for thousands from city, after driving over 'faulty' manhole cover
One driver wants the City of Kitchener to cover the thousands of dollars in damage to his car after he ran over a “faulty” manhole cover.
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital in critical condition after Cambridge crash
A motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital with critical injuries after a crash in Cambridge on Friday afternoon.
Search for new K-W hospital location narrowed down to two
We’re one step closer to finding out the new location of Kitchener-Waterloo’s newest hospital.
Windsor
CTV News Windsor's top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News Windsor has compiled all the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
New president elected for Unifor Local 444
On Friday, the union announced that James Stewart will fill the role of president, following the May 8-9 election.
Godfather of powerlifting celebrating half century in the sport
Jerry Marentette has broken well over 400 records through 11 different weight classes.
Barrie
Barrie men charged with fraud in OPP investigation into pool installation scam
Two Barrie men have been charged with fraud in connection with a lengthy OPP investigation after several customers seeking pool installations were allegedly scammed out of thousands of dollars.
Wasaga Beach assault turns into murder investigation after victim's death
The charge against a Wasaga Beach man has been upgraded to second-degree murder after police say the victim died more than two months after an alleged assault.
Here's why your yard waste may have been sitting at the curb for days
A recent change in curbside collection has left some green-thumbed enthusiasts scratching their heads as bags of yard waste linger by the curb, awaiting pickup.
Northern Ontario
Dashcam video shows terrifying near-miss on two-lane northern Ontario highway
There were some scary moments for several people on a northern Ontario highway caught on video Thursday after a chain reaction following a truck fire.
Twenty defendants fined $222K for northern Ont. moose hunt violations
A large group of Canadian and U.S. defendants have been fined $178,400 plus $44,525 in surcharges for a variety of moose hunting violations in northwestern Ontario.
Ottawa
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Here's what you can buy for $727,000 in 9 Ottawa neighbourhoods
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you can buy for $727,000 in nine neighbourhoods across the city of Ottawa.
Ottawa's 3-container limit for curbside garbage takes effect this fall
The City of Ottawa's new three-garbage item limit for household waste will take effect on Sept. 30, with a three-month phase-in period for the limit. As of December, collection staff will only collect three garbage items from households every two weeks.
Tiny Home Show showcasing miniature spaces
In the midst of soaring living expenses and spiking interest rates, the dream of owning a traditional home seems to be slipping away for many residents in Ottawa.
Toronto
15-year-old boy stabbed during fight at Brampton park 'fighting for his life' in hospital
A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after an apparent stabbing during a fight at a park in Brampton Friday afternoon.
3 youth suspects arrested after police intercept smash-and-grab robbery at Square One
Peel police say they have arrested three suspects after a smash-and-grab robbery in a jewelry store at Square One mall.
Montreal
Man charged after truck strikes and kills driver changing flat tire on side of Montreal-area highway
A 43-year-old man has been charged after a driver was struck and killed while changing a tire on the side of a Highway 15 near Montreal on Thursday.
Montreal comic book artist among those honoured with Canada Post stamp
Montreal graphic novelist Michel Rabagliati is among four artists Canada Post honoured with stamps that went on sale on Friday.
Atlantic
Seven people charged following kidnapping, assault in Tobique First Nation: N.B. RCMP
RCMP say seven people have been arrested and charged in connection with a kidnapping and assault in Tobique First Nation, N.B.
EHS helicopters to land in new spot in Halifax
Emergency Health Services (EHS) LifeFlight helicopters will soon be landing at Canadian Forces Base Windsor Park in the Halifax's west end.
'Irate male' assaulted Newfoundland officers with block of cheese, police say
Police in Newfoundland say patrol officers were assaulted Thursday by a "very irate male" wielding a block of cheese.
Winnipeg
'Devastating': Clear Lake watercraft ban will have an impact, business owners say
Businesses in the Clear Lake area are concerned about the future following a temporary ban on watercraft from entering the lake.
Roughly 250 people forced to evacuate Winnipeg apartment building deemed unsafe
Approximately 250 residents of a St. James area apartment building will have to leave their homes immediately, as the City of Winnipeg issued a vacate order over unsafe conditions.
Solar storm could produce highly visible northern lights in Manitoba
An unusually large solar storm could produce northern light shows that may be visible across most of Canada on Friday and Saturday.
Calgary
'We have laws': Premier Smith says police action justified in Calgary
The actions, including the decision to use non-lethal force, to disperse pro-Palestinian protesters from the University of Calgary campus were justified, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said Friday.
City of Chestermere inspection reveals ‘irregular, improper and improvident’ financial management: province
A third-party examination of the City of Chestermere revealed “significant gaps” in the financial management, the province said Friday.
Calgary says goodbye to Eau Claire Market as expropriated residents fight on
These are the final hours for Eau Claire Market, and the final days for residents of a nearby townhouse complex.
Edmonton
'Violent, despicable and unbelievable': Family of murdered 7-year-old speak at David Moss sentencing Friday
David Moss, the man who murdered seven-year-old Bella Rose Desrosiers, broke down in court Friday as the girl's family spoke about the toll her death has taken on them.
Vancouver
'State or state-sponsored actor' believed to be behind B.C. government hacks
The head of British Columbia’s civil service has revealed that a “state or state-sponsored actor” is behind multiple cyber-security incidents against provincial government networks.