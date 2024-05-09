Some operations at Imperial in Sarnia are moving to the U.S.

Up to one hundred positions at Imperial in Sarnia are headed stateside.

In a statement, Imperial officials said they have completed a strategic evaluation of technology and lab operations currently conducted at company-operated facilities in Sarnia and Calgary.

The majority of activities at the Sarnia Technology Applications and Research centre will be relocated to a new consolidated research hub operated by ExxonMobil in Houston, Texas.

The research centre is located at 453 Christina St. S.

The company hasn't provided an exact number, but say less than 100 employees at the Sarnia operation will be impacted by the changes.

Imperial said its commitment to research and technology has not changed, and the company will continue to invest in industry-leading innovation to enhance environmental performance, production efficiency, and product quality.

The company said it founded the first oil and gas research facility in Canada more than a century ago.