Pro-Palestinian protest remains at Western University

About 20 tents are set up on campus at Western University as part of a pro-Palestinian protest.

According to a spokesperson for the student protesters, “12 hours was the initial plan but we haven’t received any response, no reaction from the university, no talks on the divestments and that’s our core message.”

A statement from Western said, “Yesterday’s peaceful protest did not end at midnight as planned. Some individuals have camped overnight, and the presence of non-community members has increased. It’s disappointing to see this shift, as our communication with student organizers has been positive and collegial.”

The student protesters spokesperson told CTV News, “We are trying to get, you know, talks on the divestments to discuss with the investment committee, with [President] Allen Sheppard, and we haven’t gotten any response so that’s where the push happened last minute.”

Western says it will continue efforts to communicate with the Western student leaders at the encampment, and to set clear expectations for all individuals involved.

“At the same time, we are working closely with London Police Service to seek advice and support as needed,” said the statement.