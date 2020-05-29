LONDON, ONT. -- London fire crews are dealing with an apartment fire in the south end of the city at 450 Highland Ave.

Not much about the blaze is known but one person had to be rescued from a sixth floor balcony.

Crews say the fire is contained and under control and smoke has been contained to the sixth floor.

Residents have been evacuated and are sheltering in place.

Ventilation of the building is underway.

(More to come)