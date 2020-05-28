WINGHAM, ONT. -- Firefighters from four Perth County departments were able to salvage a Sebringville feed mill Thursday afternoon.

Fifteen fire trucks were called to battle, what was initially reported as a chimney fire, at the a feed mill in the heart of Sebringville.

Crews were able to limit damage to some equipment and some very specific parts of the towering structure.

Highway 7/8 through Sebringville was closed for much of the afternoon, as crews battled the smoky blaze.

No one was injured in the fire, and the cause is yet, undetermined.