Crash takes down light post at Wonderland and Southdale
A crash at Wonderland and Southdale took out a light standard in London, Ont. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. (Jim Knight / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Wednesday, July 17, 2019 4:01PM EDT
Two people had to be taken to hospital following a mid-morning crash in the southwest corner of London, Ont.
Four vehicles collided at Wonderland and Southdale roads around 9 a.m.
A traffic light came crashing down on top of one of the vehicles.
There were no serious injuries but two patients were taken to hospital as a precaution.
There is no word on charges.