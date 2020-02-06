LONDON, ONT. -- Public health officials in Oxford and Elgin counties are concerned over a major spike in emergency department visits related to opioid overdoses.

Southwestern Public Health has issued an Opioid Advisory after hospitals in Woodstock, Ingersoll, Tillsonburg and St. Thomas saw 19 such emergency department visits in the last two weeks of January.

That’s twice as many as they would normally see in a two-week time period.

Health officials say the opioid overdoses may be related to a purple fentanyl, which was the subject of a previous advisory last month.