

CTV London





A 42-year-old man was airlifted to hospital after diving into Lake Erie off of a boat late Saturday afternoon.

Norfolk OPP say just after 4:30 p.m., they responded to the Turkey Point area, along with the Canadian Coast Guard and Orng Ambulance.

The man was brought to shore by the Canadian Coast Guard where he was then taken by air ambulance to a Hamilton hospital with undetermined injuries.

The OPP are reminding everyone about the dangers of jumping into the water from any height.

The obvious risk of jumping into water is that you'll hit an underwater object or the water bed, they said.

People who jump from heights can't see what they are jumping into.

OPP say everyone needs to be extremely aware that water levels can change.

“You can jump a dozen times without hurting yourself, however it will only take that one time when you happen to get knocked unconscious by landing at an odd angle. If the impact with the water knocks you unconscious, you won't be able to swim back to the surface,” the OPP said in a release.

“We want Norfolk County residents and tourists to enjoy our beautiful beaches, trails and waterways in a safe and responsible manner to ensure their safety and the safety of others," said Insp. Joseph Varga, Norfolk County OPP detachment commander.