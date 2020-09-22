LONDON, ONT. -- The jury is hearing closing statements at the Raymond Beaver murder trial on Tuesday.

Crown Attorney Fraser Ball started off by saying, “Melissa George and Daniel Cavanagh were partners in life and partners in killing Raymond Beaver.”

He added that because of a family feud, “Melissa George devised a swift and brutal plan of action...Daniel Cavanagh stabbed Raymond Beaver.”

Each of the accused are charged with first-degree murder. George is the niece of the victim.

Beaver, 43, died after being stabbed at his Lansdowne Avenue home in Oct. 2017.

Defence closings will follow.

