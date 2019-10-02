Featured
Children who were subject of Amber Alert found safe
CTV London
Published Wednesday, October 2, 2019 1:16PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 2, 2019 3:25PM EDT
LONDON, Ont. - Niagara Regional police have confirmed that the five children at the centre of Tuesday's Amber Alert have been found safe.
Police say the children were found in a rental cottage near Fort Erie Wednesday.
Their father, who was suspected of abducting the children last month, was not arrested at the time.
Police say the investigation continues.
Police issued the Amber Alert late Tuesday afternoon and cancelled it Tuesday night.