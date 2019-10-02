

CTV London





LONDON, Ont. - Niagara Regional police have confirmed that the five children at the centre of Tuesday's Amber Alert have been found safe.

Police say the children were found in a rental cottage near Fort Erie Wednesday.

Their father, who was suspected of abducting the children last month, was not arrested at the time.

Police say the investigation continues.

Police issued the Amber Alert late Tuesday afternoon and cancelled it Tuesday night.