

The Canadian Press





Police in Ontario have cancelled an Amber Alert for five children who were allegedly abducted by their father a week ago but say the search continues.

Niagara regional police issued the Amber Alert on Tuesday as they looked for Eska, Evalyn, Magnus, Mattias and Sovereign MacDermid, who range in age from five to 14 years.

Police say the children, who are all Asian, were last seen in the community of Jordan in the town of Lincoln, Ont., with their father, 49-year-old Ian MacDermid.

Investigators allege MacDermid took the children from their family home sometime between Sept. 19 and Sept. 25.

Police said Ontario Child and Family Services investigated and found that the children may be in danger.

Late Tuesday night, Amber Alert Ontario said the Amber Alert had been cancelled.