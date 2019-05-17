Featured
Charges upgraded, names released in London's fourth homicide
Maryhelen Johnston and James Braun are seen in this image from social media. (James Braun / Facebook)
CTV London
Published Friday, May 17, 2019 5:08PM EDT
Police have upgraded charges against a London man after his long-term partner died in hospital following an alleged assault.
James Braun, 41, is now facing one count of second-degree murder in the death of 39-year-old Maryhelen Johnston, also of London.
Officers were called to a Wellington Road South motel just before 4 a.m. on Sunday by an employee who reported a possible disturbance.
Johnston was found in medical distress, and police say it was the result of injuries caused by an apparent assault that happened in a room at the motel.
She was pronounced dead in hospital on Wednesday.
Braun is scheduled to appear in court on May 21.