LONDON, ONT -- The man accused of a double shooting in downtown Strathroy last month is now facing nine new charges.

Alexandre Allie, 25, was arrested in the Niagara Region attempting to cross the border following the shooting on Sunday, Aug. 9.

A 24-year-old and a 30-year-old were both shot in an alley off of Frank Street following a dispute, according to police.

Allie was found three days later in a vehicle trying to cross the border along with a woman.

As the investigation has continued police now are charging Allie with 9 new offences including Attempt to Commit Murder using a Firearm.

Allie was previously charged with 19 charges in relation to the shooting.

The woman in the car is now charged with Accessory after the fact to commit indictable offence.