LONDON, ONT -- The suspect in a double shooting in downtown Strathroy has been arrested after he was found in a vehicle attempting to cross the border into the United States.

Alexandre Allie, 25, was taken into custody Wednesday evening by CBSA officers after attempting to cross the Peace Bridge in Fort Erie, Ont.

A search of the vehicle also turned up a revolver and a quantity of drugs. A female who was also in the vehicle has been arrested.

Allie was wanted for the shooting of two men Sunday evening in downtown Strathroy.

A 24-year-old and a 30-year-old were both shot in an alley off of Frank Street following a dispute that was partly over a bicycle, according to police.

Both men were taken to hospital but have since been released.

Allie is facing 19 total charges in relation to the shooting. He is being transfered to Strathroy-Caradoc police custody on Thursday.