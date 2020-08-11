Advertisement
Suspect identified but remains uncaught in double shooting in downtown Strathroy
Alexandre Andre Allie of Strathroy-Caradoc is wanted for the downtown shooting in Strathroy. (Courtesy Strathroy-Caradoc Police)
LONDON, ONT -- Strathroy-Caradoc police have identified a suspect in a double shooting that occurred in downtown Strathroy.
Two men, a 24-year-old and a 30 –year-old, were shot in an alley off of Frank Street Sunday night after a dispute partly over a bicycle
Police noted the bicycle was not the main cause of the argument but that it played a roll.
The suspect in the shooting has been identified as 25-year-old Alexandre Andre Allie of Strathroy-Caradoc.
Allie has not yet been found by police, but he is facing 19 various charges including:
- Discharge firearm with intent (x2)
- Assault with a weapon (x 2)
- Carrying a concealed weapon
- Careless Use of a firearm
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm
- Firearm – use while committing an offence
- Discharge firearm into or at a place in a reckless manner (x2)
- Pointing a firearm (x2)
- Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose
- Failure to comply with release order
- Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order
- Aggravated Assault (x2)
Police are no longer referring to the incident as “attempted murder.”
According to police the victims have given little cooperation to the investigation. Both have now been released from hospital.
A firearm has not been recovered and police are continuing to search for Allie.
If anyone sees the suspect they are advised not to approach.
With files from CTV's Sean Irvine.