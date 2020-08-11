LONDON, ONT -- Strathroy-Caradoc police have identified a suspect in a double shooting that occurred in downtown Strathroy.

Two men, a 24-year-old and a 30 –year-old, were shot in an alley off of Frank Street Sunday night after a dispute partly over a bicycle

Police noted the bicycle was not the main cause of the argument but that it played a roll.

The suspect in the shooting has been identified as 25-year-old Alexandre Andre Allie of Strathroy-Caradoc.

Allie has not yet been found by police, but he is facing 19 various charges including:

Discharge firearm with intent (x2)

Assault with a weapon (x 2)

Carrying a concealed weapon

Careless Use of a firearm

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

Firearm – use while committing an offence

Discharge firearm into or at a place in a reckless manner (x2)

Pointing a firearm (x2)

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

Failure to comply with release order

Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order

Aggravated Assault (x2)

Police are no longer referring to the incident as “attempted murder.”

According to police the victims have given little cooperation to the investigation. Both have now been released from hospital.

A firearm has not been recovered and police are continuing to search for Allie.

If anyone sees the suspect they are advised not to approach.

With files from CTV's Sean Irvine.