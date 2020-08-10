STRATHROY, ONT. -- Strathroy-Caradoc police confirm a dispute over bicycle played a part in what they are calling an attempted murder that left two men in hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police Chief Mark Campbell says a bicycle was taken from the scene, but he adds “it is not the 'root cause of the confrontation,'” adding investigators are looking at other “areas” as well.

The incident began shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday, in an alley off Frank Street near Front Street in the town’s downtown core.

But, it quickly shifted to Strathroy General Hospital, where police were alerted about two men who arrived for treatment of gunshot wounds.

Campbell says one has been released, while the other remains under observation at a London hospital.

“We’re quite confident that the victim and the shooter in this case are known to each other. We want to stress that we do not think this was a random shooting.”

The suspect remains at large, but Campbell says investigators have good lead on him.

He is described as a white man, between 22 and 25 years old, five feet five inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and no shirt.

He was last seen running northbound on Frank Street.

At this time, police say a weapon has not been recovered.

Off camera, some shop owners near the scene of the shooting spoke of ongoing problems with drug use and small crimes in the area.

And Campbell concurs their concerns are warranted.

“I think it’s a fair belief from community members and business owners. Unfortunately, our community, like many other in this province, is suffering through the concerns of illegal drug use, the concerns that come with drug use."

But the chief says his force continues to work with business owners to limit activity.

And, in the case of the double shooting, they are asking business owners with surveillance cameras to contact them. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-245-1250.

- With files from CTV's Justin Zadorsky