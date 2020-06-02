Advertisement
London News | Weather & Local Breaking | CTV News London
59-year-old St. Thomas woman charged following fatal motorcycle crash
Published Tuesday, June 2, 2020 10:30AM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, June 2, 2020 10:38AM EDT
Crash in St. Thomas at Sunset Road and Wilson Avenue, between Shaw Valley Drive and Elm Street on Saturday, May 16, 2020 (Brent Lale / CTV News)
LONDON, ONT. -- A St. Thomas woman has been arrested and charged in connection to a fatal motorcycle crash last month.
Police say on May 16, a vehicle on Sunset Drive crossed the yellow line into the path of a group of oncoming motorcycles.
A 60-year-old Courtright man was killed and a 22-year-old passenger was injured.
On Tuesday, St. Thomas police announced Elizabeth Sweezie, 59, is charged with one count of operation while impaired causing death of dangerous operation causing death.
She was released will appear in court at a later date.
RELATED IMAGES