

CTV London





Owen Sound police are still looking for a man last seen a week ago.

Terry Schope, 55, was seen by a family member at his Owen Sound residence on June 19.

Police are concerned for his wellbeing.

Schope is Caucasian, 5-foot-8 tall and 150 pounds.

He has a thin build, blue eyes with brown-grey receding hair.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue and white t-shirt and a ball cap.

Schope has no means of transportation but is known to hitch-hike and walk long distances.

Police say he may be in the Berkley, Holland Centre area or the Walkerton area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Owen Sound Police Service at 519-376-1234.