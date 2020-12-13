LONDON, ONT -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit says the region added one new death and 23 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, pushing the total to 2,068.

The new death, a woman in her 60s, brings the total number of deaths in the region to 80. With 1,701 cases resolved.

During a virtual media briefing Thursday, MLHU Medical Officer of Health Dr. Chris Mackie said there’s no one factor driving the spread, but a combination of outbreaks, close family contacts, community spread and some travel.

As of Friday, the outbreak at University Hospital has affected a total of 76 patients and 77 staff.

Of those, the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is reporting that, as of Friday, there are 39 active inpatient cases and 51 active staff cases.

On Friday LHSC says a new outbreak has also been declared in University Hospital's 10th Floor Epilepsy Monitoring Unit, bringing the total number of units in outbreak to nine.

Outbreaks are also ongoing at five London-area schools, including St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School which was announced Friday, as well as at three seniors’ facilities - McCormick Home, Country Terrace and Chelsey Park – and in two Western University residences.

There is also single cases at Davenport Public School and at East Elgin Secondary School in Aylmer.

Here is where the cases stand in the region based on the most recent publicly available data:

• Elgin-Oxford – 14 new, 116 active, 735 total, 610 resolved, nine deaths

• Sarnia-Lambton – 28 active, 447 total, 393 resolved, 26 deaths

• Grey-Bruce – five new, 94 total, no deaths

• Huron-Perth – 38 active, 432 total, 374 resolved, 20 deaths

Ontario is reporting a dip in COVID-19 cases after four straight days of more than 1,800 new infections.

Health officials logged 1,677 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday as well as 16 more deaths. The new infections mark a decrease from the 1,873 cases reported a day earlier.