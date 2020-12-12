LONDON, ONT -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit says the region added one new death and 32 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, pushing the total to 2,045.

The new death, a man in his 70s, brings the total number of deaths in the region to 79. With 1,667 cases resolved.

During a virtual media briefing Thursday, MLHU Medical Officer of Health Dr. Chris Mackie said there’s no one factor driving the spread, but a combination of outbreaks, close family contacts, community spread and some travel.

As of Friday, the outbreak at University Hospital has affected a total of 76 patients and 77 staff.

Of those, the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is reporting that, as of Friday, there are 39 active inpatient cases and 51 active staff cases.

On Friday LHSC says a new outbreak has also been declared in University Hospital's 10th Floor Epilepsy Monitoring Unit, bringing the total number of units in outbreak to nine.

Outbreaks are also ongoing at five London-area schools, including St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School which was announced Friday, as well as at two seniors’ facilities - McCormick Home and Country Terrace – and in two Western University residences.

There is also single cases at Davenport Public School and at East Elgin Secondary School in Aylmer.

Here is where the cases stand in the region based on the most recent publicly available data:

• Elgin-Oxford – 12 new, 103 active, 709 total, 603 resolved, nine deaths

• Sarnia-Lambton – two new, 28 active, 447 total, 393 resolved, 26 deaths

• Grey-Bruce – 11 new, 389 total, no deaths

• Huron-Perth – nine new, 38 active, 432 total, 374 resolved, 20 deaths

The number of new COVID-19-related deaths has spiked in Ontario as the province logs more than 1,800 new cases of the disease on Friday.

Forty-five people infected with COVID-19 died in the last 24 hours, marking the highest number of deaths recorded since June 4, when the same number of deaths was added.

Ontario's COVID-19 death toll now sits at 3,916.