Advertisement
Middlesex-London moving to red-control level of COVID-19 restrictions
Published Friday, December 11, 2020 1:29PM EST
MIDDLSEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The province has confirmed that Middlesex-London will move from orange-restrict to red-control zone under Ontario's COVID-19 guidelines.
There had been much speculation on Thursday, with Middlesex-London Health Unit Medical Officer of Health Dr. Chris Mackie saying tighter restrictions were likely in the wake of record-setting numbers.
In addition, Windsor and Essex County are moving into the grey-lockdown zone.
Some of the tighter restrictions included in a move from orange to red include:
- limits on organized public gatherings drop from 10 to five people indoors
- religious, wedding and funeral services at 30 per cent capacity
- maximum of 10 people indoors at restaurants, bars and event spaces with no dancing, singing or live music
- fitness studios can have 10 people indoors in exercise areas or classes and 25 outdoors
- no team sports except for training (no scrimmages)
- no athletic activities with individuals coming within two metres of each other
- maximum of 10 people seated in mall food courts
- retail stores must maintain two-metre distance between those in line
- all movie theatres and performing arts facilities are closed except for drive-ins
Full details are available here.
The new restrictions take effect on Monday.
More to come.
RELATED IMAGES