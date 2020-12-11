MIDDLSEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The province has confirmed that Middlesex-London will move from orange-restrict to red-control zone under Ontario's COVID-19 guidelines.

There had been much speculation on Thursday, with Middlesex-London Health Unit Medical Officer of Health Dr. Chris Mackie saying tighter restrictions were likely in the wake of record-setting numbers.

In addition, Windsor and Essex County are moving into the grey-lockdown zone.

Some of the tighter restrictions included in a move from orange to red include:

limits on organized public gatherings drop from 10 to five people indoors

religious, wedding and funeral services at 30 per cent capacity

maximum of 10 people indoors at restaurants, bars and event spaces with no dancing, singing or live music

fitness studios can have 10 people indoors in exercise areas or classes and 25 outdoors

no team sports except for training (no scrimmages)

no athletic activities with individuals coming within two metres of each other

maximum of 10 people seated in mall food courts

retail stores must maintain two-metre distance between those in line

all movie theatres and performing arts facilities are closed except for drive-ins

Full details are available here.

The new restrictions take effect on Monday.

More to come.