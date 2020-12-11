MIDDLSEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The province has confirmed that Middlesex-London will move from orange-restrict to red-control zone under Ontario's COVID-19 guidelines.

There had been much speculation on Thursday, with Middlesex-London Health Unit Medical Officer of Health Dr. Chris Mackie saying tighter restrictions were likely in the wake of record-setting numbers.

In addition, Windsor and Essex County are moving into the grey-lockdown zone.

Some of the tighter restrictions included in a move from orange to red include:

  • limits on organized public gatherings drop from 10 to five people indoors
  • religious, wedding and funeral services at 30 per cent capacity
  • maximum of 10 people indoors at restaurants, bars and event spaces with no dancing, singing or live music
  • fitness studios can have 10 people indoors in exercise areas or classes and 25 outdoors
  • no team sports except for training (no scrimmages)
  • no athletic activities with individuals coming within two metres of each other
  • maximum of 10 people seated in mall food courts
  • retail stores must maintain two-metre distance between those in line
  • all movie theatres and performing arts facilities are closed except for drive-ins

The new restrictions take effect on Monday.

