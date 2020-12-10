LONDON, ONT. -- Ontario is expected to increase COVID-19 restrictions for a number of regions Friday, and Middlesex-London is likely to be among them.

During the daily COVID-19 briefing Thursday, the Middlesex-London Health Unit’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Chris Mackie said the increased number of cases will most likely lead to tighter restrictions.

The news comes as the health unit reported a record-setting number of new cases - 52 - for the second day in a row.

Mackie says this is a concerning milestone and it means that once again we are entering into a new level of risk in our community.

"We are very much into the red at this point. From a case-count perspective, when you take the 40 cases per 100,000 per week - and look at what that means per day in our population - we're in the ballpark of twice the case-count needed to enter into the red zone."

Besides case counts, other indicators for a move to red are percent positivity of greater than 2.5 per cent, repeated and/or large outbreaks, hospital capacity and contact tracing capacity.

Ultimately, the decision to move into the red-control level of the province's COVID-19 Response Framework would come from the provincial government.

A change from the current orange-restrict zone to red-control would further restrict social gatherings, limit religious service size, reduce restaurant capacity, alter personal care services and close movie theatres.

The record case number also come a day after multiple new school cases were added.

But despite the fact that five area schools are dealing with outbreaks, Mackie says closing schools before the Christmas break is not something they are considering right now.

"We're just not seeing a tremendous amount of transmission in schools - schools are safe and they are actually safer than the alternative."

As to what is driving the spread, Mackie says it’s no one factor, but a combination of outbreaks, close family contacts, community spread and some travel.

London Mayor Ed Holder meanshile says restrictions only work if everyone cooperates.

"I’ve said it before, I'll say it again, it's up to us whether we choose to follow the rules or not."

Some of the tighter restrictions included in a move from orange to red include:

limits on organized public gatherings drop from 10 to five people indoors

maximum of 10 people indoors at restaurants, bars and event spaces with no dancing, singing or live music

fitness studios can have 10 people indoors in exercise areas or classes and 25 outdoors

no team sports except for training (no scrimmages)

no athletic activities with individuals coming within two metres of each other

maximum of 10 people seated in mall food courts

retail stores must maintain two-metre distance between those in line

all movie theatres and performing arts facilities are closed except for drive-ins

Full details are available here.