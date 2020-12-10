LONDON, ONT -- Cases of COVID-19 continue to be found in London and area schools as positive cases rise in the region.

The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) has confirmed four cases in four schools, while the London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB) has confirmed a case in a school in Woodstock.

The schools with new cases are: Sir Frederick Banting Secondary School, Sir George Etienne Cartier Public School, Summers’ Corners Public School in Elgin County, New Sarum Public School in Elgin County, and St. Mary’s Catholic High School in Woodstock.

All five schools will remain open and buses are running.

If you are not contacted by your local health unit, your child is not considered to be at risk.

Health officials will only contact those staff and students who have been identified as a close contact, and will advise them to stay home from school and quarantine for a period of 14 days.

On Thursday it was announced that the Middlesex-London Health Unit had declared outbreaks at four London schools.

Updated quarantine rules

London-area parents of school-aged children were also informed of new quarantine rules on Thursday.

All members of a household are now being asked to quarantine if one member has COVID-19 symptoms but has not yet been tested or received the results of their test.

If the symptomatic person opts not to be tested, then all members are asked to quarantine for 14 days.

And if the test is negative, household members should return to regular activities but self-monitor for symptoms.

If a test result is positive, further direction will be provided by health officials.