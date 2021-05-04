MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- London police are asking for public help to find a wanted man after a firearm and ammunition were seized.

Officers with the Crime Gun Task Force and the Emergency Response Unit searched a home in the 1900 block of Oxford Street West on Friday.

As a result police seized:

  • Norinco NP22 9x19mm upper receiver/slide with barrel
  • a 12 gauge Mossberg barrel
  • 17 rounds of 12 gauge ammunition
  • four rounds of 20 gauge ammunition
  • two rounds of 30-06 ammunition
  • 162 rounds of .22 calibre ammunition
  • three rounds of 9mm ammunition
  • various replica firearms
  • bulletproof vest
  • expandable baton
  • 100 x 8mg hydromorphone pills
  • One gram of fentanyl

Police have charged 48-year-old Robert William Prince of London by way of warrant with:

  • three counts of careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
  • two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking
  • possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order

Prince's whereabouts are unknown and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.