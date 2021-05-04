Advertisement
Man wanted after gun, ammunition and drugs seized
Published Tuesday, May 4, 2021 10:52AM EDT
Robert William Prince is seen in this undated image released by the London Police Service.
MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- London police are asking for public help to find a wanted man after a firearm and ammunition were seized.
Officers with the Crime Gun Task Force and the Emergency Response Unit searched a home in the 1900 block of Oxford Street West on Friday.
As a result police seized:
- Norinco NP22 9x19mm upper receiver/slide with barrel
- a 12 gauge Mossberg barrel
- 17 rounds of 12 gauge ammunition
- four rounds of 20 gauge ammunition
- two rounds of 30-06 ammunition
- 162 rounds of .22 calibre ammunition
- three rounds of 9mm ammunition
- various replica firearms
- bulletproof vest
- expandable baton
- 100 x 8mg hydromorphone pills
- One gram of fentanyl
Police have charged 48-year-old Robert William Prince of London by way of warrant with:
- three counts of careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
- two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking
- possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order
Prince's whereabouts are unknown and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
