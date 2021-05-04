MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- London police are asking for public help to find a wanted man after a firearm and ammunition were seized.

Officers with the Crime Gun Task Force and the Emergency Response Unit searched a home in the 1900 block of Oxford Street West on Friday.

As a result police seized:

Norinco NP22 9x19mm upper receiver/slide with barrel

a 12 gauge Mossberg barrel

17 rounds of 12 gauge ammunition

four rounds of 20 gauge ammunition

two rounds of 30-06 ammunition

162 rounds of .22 calibre ammunition

three rounds of 9mm ammunition

various replica firearms

bulletproof vest

expandable baton

100 x 8mg hydromorphone pills

One gram of fentanyl

Police have charged 48-year-old Robert William Prince of London by way of warrant with:

three counts of careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order

Prince's whereabouts are unknown and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.