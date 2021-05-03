Advertisement
London police seize various drugs during weekend traffic stop
Published Monday, May 3, 2021 1:56PM EDT
London, Ont. drug bust on May 1, 2021. (London police/Supplied)
LONDON, ONT. -- A traffic stop Saturday in London netted police roughly $40,000 worth of drugs.
Officers stopped the driver of a vehicle in the area of Horton and Clarence streets for an outstanding arrest warrant.
A search of the vehicle yielded the following:
- 58 grams of suspected fentanyl, value $14,500
- 2.4 kilograms of marijuana, value $24,000
- 73 x 8mg Dilaudid pills, value $1,460
- One (1) gram of suspected crystal methamphetamine, value $80
- $3770 in cash
- Cellular phone
The passenger in the car was also arrested.
An officer sustained minor injuries during the arrest.
A Brooke-Alvinston man and a London man are facing charges and are expected to appear in court Monday.