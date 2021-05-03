LONDON, ONT. -- A traffic stop Saturday in London netted police roughly $40,000 worth of drugs.

Officers stopped the driver of a vehicle in the area of Horton and Clarence streets for an outstanding arrest warrant.

A search of the vehicle yielded the following:

58 grams of suspected fentanyl, value $14,500

2.4 kilograms of marijuana, value $24,000

73 x 8mg Dilaudid pills, value $1,460

One (1) gram of suspected crystal methamphetamine, value $80

$3770 in cash

Cellular phone

The passenger in the car was also arrested.

An officer sustained minor injuries during the arrest.

A Brooke-Alvinston man and a London man are facing charges and are expected to appear in court Monday.