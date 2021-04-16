Advertisement
Pair facing a combined 37 charges after guns and more than $350K in drugs seized
Items including drugs and guns seized by London Police on Thursday, April 15, 2021. (LPS)
LONDON, ONT. -- A pair of Londoners are facing a combined 37 charges after police seized guns and drugs during a search warrant.
Members of the London Police Service (LPS) Crime Gun Task Force executed warrants at a resident on Gatewood Road and a vehicle Thursday afternoon.
Members of the Emergency Response Unit also assisted in the searches.
Among items seized were two firearms and more than $350,000 in drugs.
The following items were seized during the raids:
- Loaded 9 mm firearm;
- Loaded .22 calibre handgun;
- 722 grams of suspected Fentanyl, value $216,600;
- 993 grams of suspected Methamphetamine, value $99,300;
- 147 Hydromorphone pills, value $3,675;
- Five (5) Morphine pills, value $250;
- Seven (7) Xanax pills, value $35;
- 325 grams of suspected Cocaine, value $32,500;
- A quantity of cash;
As a result of an investigation a 37-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman are facing the following charges:
- Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition;
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon;
- Possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon or device knowing no authority unauthorized;
- Possess restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence and registration certificate;
- Possess loaded/unloaded regulated firearm;
- Occupy motor vehicle with firearm;
- Possession of a firearm knowing serial number has been tampered with;
- Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order;
- Five (5) counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking; and
- Possession of a Schedule IV substance for the purpose of trafficking.
Meanwhile the male suspect is facing the following additional charges:
- Careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition;
- Possess restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence and registration certificate;
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited device or ammunition;
- Possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon or prohibited device knowing no authority unauthorized;
- Possess loaded/unloaded regulated firearm;
- Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order; and
- Three (3) counts of possession Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking;
Both of the accused are expected to appear in London court Friday in relation to the charges.