LONDON, ONT. -- A pair of Londoners are facing a combined 37 charges after police seized guns and drugs during a search warrant.

Members of the London Police Service (LPS) Crime Gun Task Force executed warrants at a resident on Gatewood Road and a vehicle Thursday afternoon.

Members of the Emergency Response Unit also assisted in the searches.

Among items seized were two firearms and more than $350,000 in drugs.

The following items were seized during the raids:

Loaded 9 mm firearm;

Loaded .22 calibre handgun;

722 grams of suspected Fentanyl, value $216,600;

993 grams of suspected Methamphetamine, value $99,300;

147 Hydromorphone pills, value $3,675;

Five (5) Morphine pills, value $250;

Seven (7) Xanax pills, value $35;

325 grams of suspected Cocaine, value $32,500;

A quantity of cash;

As a result of an investigation a 37-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman are facing the following charges:

Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition;

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon;

Possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon or device knowing no authority unauthorized;

Possess restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence and registration certificate;

Possess loaded/unloaded regulated firearm;

Occupy motor vehicle with firearm;

Possession of a firearm knowing serial number has been tampered with;

Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order;

Five (5) counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking; and

Possession of a Schedule IV substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Meanwhile the male suspect is facing the following additional charges:

Careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition;

Possess restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence and registration certificate;

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited device or ammunition;

Possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon or prohibited device knowing no authority unauthorized;

Possess loaded/unloaded regulated firearm;

Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order; and

Three (3) counts of possession Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking;

Both of the accused are expected to appear in London court Friday in relation to the charges.