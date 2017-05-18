

It's a project that would open up vast areas of affordable homes to people who want to work in Toronto but live outside the city.

Sources tell CTV's Queen's Park Bureau Chief Paul Bliss that $15-million will be spent on an environmental assessment.

That phase one will examine design and specifications of the line that will connect Toronto to Guelph, Kitchener/Waterloo, London and eventually Chatham and Windsor.

A report examining the feasibility of the line will be released Friday.

It was commissioned by the Ontario government and carried out by former federal Transport Minister David Collenette.

His report estimates there would be 10-million annual riders by the year 2041.

Two scenarios are proposed.

Scenario "A" would see trains that travel top speed of 300 km/h and cost $149 million per kilometer.

Scenario "B" would see trains that travel top speed of 250 km/h and cost of $55 million per kilometer.

Those per kilometer costs are in line with prices of high speed rail lines in Europe.

The Ontario government would seek out private financing and private partners while working with VIA and Metrolinx.

The initial phase would see the trains go to Kitchener-Waterloo, which has become a high tech hub employing thousands of people, many of whom live in Toronto but commute for work.

A new government body is planned to oversee design and implementation of the high speed rail line.