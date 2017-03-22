

Provincial police are investigating after a 54-year-old woman has died following a two-vehicle crash in Kinloss Township.

On March 21, at 3:45 p.m., the South Bruce OPP received a report of a collision between a car and a fuel truck on Bruce County Road 86.

Officers arrived with members of the Lucknow Fire Department and Bruce Paramedic Services to find that a White Pontiac Vibe and a Beige Western truck were involved in the collision.

Police say the driver of the Pontiac, 54-year-old Diane Maize of Ashfield-Colborne-Wawanosh Township, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. She was transferred to a London hospital by air ambulance where she was pronounced deceased.

Members of the OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigation unit are assisting the South Bruce OPP with this incident.

The South Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information that can assist police to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.