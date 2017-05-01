Featured
Two men charged after police seize over $35K in meth
London police seized meth and cash on Saturday, April 29, 2017. (Courtesy London police)
CTV London
Published Monday, May 1, 2017 11:19AM EDT
London police have charged two men and seized $35,400 in methamphetamine.
Members of the guns and drugs section, consisting of members of London police and RCMP, conducted a drug trafficking investigation on Saturday that led to the arrest of two London men.
The following items were seized:
-1 kg of methamphetamine
-A one gram vial of methamphetamine
-$2000 in cash
As a result of the investigation, a 42-year-old man was charged with unlawfully possessing a Schedule I substance, and possessing a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.
A 47-year-old man was charged with trafficking a Schedule I substance .
Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com
