London police have charged two men and seized $35,400 in methamphetamine.

Members of the guns and drugs section, consisting of members of London police and RCMP, conducted a drug trafficking investigation on Saturday that led to the arrest of two London men.

The following items were seized:

-1 kg of methamphetamine

-A one gram vial of methamphetamine

-$2000 in cash

As a result of the investigation, a 42-year-old man was charged with unlawfully possessing a Schedule I substance, and possessing a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

A 47-year-old man was charged with trafficking a Schedule I substance .

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com