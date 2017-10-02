

A man wanted for stealing a police van, among other things, was again able to elude police officers trying to bring him into custody.

Kyle Moore is wanted for a series of crimes across southwestern Ontario.

The tally includes a dozen offences alleged to have taken place in Huron and Perth counties last week, including the theft of the Wingham Police van – which came to an abrupt end when it crashed into a tree in Listowel.

Police have said that Moore was seen running away from the crash site barefoot.

On Friday, a man believed to be Moore was spotted carrying a gas can in Hanover.

Hanover police say the man was seen at the intersection of 8th Street and 12th Avenue.

Following a foot chase, a section of Hanover was contained by police. Moore was not found anywhere in the containment area, although officers did find a pickup truck that had been stolen from Lambton County.

Police believe Moore may also be behind the theft of an SUV that was reported stolen Saturday morning from a property on 9th Street in Hanover. The SUV was later found 35 kilometres away, in the community of Desboro.

Moore’s current whereabouts are unknown. Police say he has ties to Huron, Perth, Wellington, Bruce and Lambton counties.